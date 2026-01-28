Three arrested after drugs worth almost €475k seized in Cork

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Cork North West Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue officials made the seizure. Photograph: Alan Betson

Three people have been arrested for questioning after almost €475,000 worth of drugs was recovered in a joint operation with Revenue’s Customs Service on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Cork North West Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue officials made the seizure at around 4pm.

Almost 24kg of cannabis herb was seized following a controlled delivery of the drug to a house in the Newmarket area of north Cork.

Gardaí arrested a 32-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman at the scene for questioning about the drugs which have an estimated street value of €472,000.

The three suspects were arrested and are being held at Mallow and Fermoy garda stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

This legislation allows gardaí detain those suspected of involvement in the sale or supply of drugs for questioning for up to seven days before they must be charged or released.

Gardaí believethe drugs, which originated in Europe and were posted to the address in Newmarket, were destined for sale and supply in the north Cork market.

The drugs will be sent for analysis to the Forensic Science Ireland laboratory in Co Kildare.