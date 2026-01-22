Five boys arrested over alleged sex assault of girl in Dublin city centre

Five boys in their early to mid-teens were arrested by gardaí. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Five boys have been arrested by gardaí in relation to an alleged serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Dublin city centre.

The arrests occurred on Tuesday.

It is understood gardaí are investigating a complaint that the girl, a young teenager, went to a premises in the south inner city with a friend where they met a group of males.

The group, who are aged in their early to mid-teens, engaged in drinking at this location before the girl was allegedly subject to repeated and serious sexual assaults by some of the male teenagers.

It is understood a portion of the assault was videoed by one of the group.

Gardaí have obtained a copy of the video and it is forming a key part of their investigations. It is understood the victim only partially remembers the alleged attack.

The five arrested teens were interviewed in the company of a solicitor and their guardians. They were subsequently released.

The investigation is being led by the Divisional Protective Services Unit.

“An Garda Síochána continues to investigate an alleged assault on a female,” a spokesman said.

“On 20th January 2026, five arrests were made in respect of this allegation.

“All five persons arrested and detained were questioned in respect of the alleged offence and have been released without charge, pending a file to the DPP.”