Crime & Law

Five boys arrested over alleged sex assault of girl in Dublin city centre

Gardaí investigating complaint that teenager was attacked at premises in south inner city

Five boys in their early to mid-teens were arrested by gardaí. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Five boys in their early to mid-teens were arrested by gardaí. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Conor Gallagher
Thu Jan 22 2026 - 13:531 MIN READ

Five boys have been arrested by gardaí in relation to an alleged serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Dublin city centre.

The arrests occurred on Tuesday.

It is understood gardaí are investigating a complaint that the girl, a young teenager, went to a premises in the south inner city with a friend where they met a group of males.

The group, who are aged in their early to mid-teens, engaged in drinking at this location before the girl was allegedly subject to repeated and serious sexual assaults by some of the male teenagers.

READ MORE

Jessie Buckley nominated for Oscar, Hamnet co-star Paul Mescal misses out

Gloria Osteria review: Luscious Italian eatery in former AIB bank oozes glamour

Evidence leaves judge ‘speechless’ after worst domestic violence case he has heard

Trump’s Greenland climbdown brings relief but way forward unclear

It is understood a portion of the assault was videoed by one of the group.

Gardaí have obtained a copy of the video and it is forming a key part of their investigations. It is understood the victim only partially remembers the alleged attack.

The five arrested teens were interviewed in the company of a solicitor and their guardians. They were subsequently released.

The investigation is being led by the Divisional Protective Services Unit.

“An Garda Síochána continues to investigate an alleged assault on a female,” a spokesman said.

“On 20th January 2026, five arrests were made in respect of this allegation.

“All five persons arrested and detained were questioned in respect of the alleged offence and have been released without charge, pending a file to the DPP.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is Crime and Security Correspondent of The Irish Times