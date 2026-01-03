Two arrested after drugs worth more than €400,000 seized in Co Limerick

The man (45) and woman (38) were being questioned on Saturday by investigating gardaí. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times Garda stock

A man and woman have been arrested by An Garda Síochána following the seizure of more than €400,000 worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis and tablets at a village in Co Limerick.

The drugs haul was recovered during a search of a house at Main Street, Bruree.

Gardaí, led by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, Henry Street, raided the residence around 9pm on Friday.

The man (45) and woman (38) were being questioned on Saturday by investigating gardaí under Section 2 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Gardaí seized an estimated €100,000 worth of suspected cocaine, €200,000 of cannabis and €100,000 of tablets and €4,000 worth of amphetamine.

The Garda press office was contacted for further detail.

It brings the total drugs seized in Limerick in the past five days to almost €1 million.

On December 30th, the Divisional Drugs Unit seized an estimated €540,000 worth of cannabis herb at a house at Carrigkerry, near Newcastle West, Co Limerick. No arrests were made.

Drugs seized by gardaí are sent to Forensic Science Ireland, the State’s science laboratory service, for analysis.