Crime & Law

Police investigating double attempted murder in Bangor find a man’s body

PSNI officers have been seeking Jonathan Baker following Christmas Eve attack

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but were later released. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA
Sat Dec 27 2025 - 21:291 MIN READ

Police investigating the attempted murder of two people in Co Down on Christmas Eve have found the body of a man.

Formal identification of the body would take place in due course, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

A man aged in his 20s and a woman in her 50s had been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing attack in the Chippendale Avenue area of Bangor.

Police had previously said one of them was in a critical condition.

READ MORE

Teenager killed after tractor crashes in Co Clare

Live: Leinster hold on for victory after Munster’s late drive falls short

Twenty years ago, The Irish Times tried to predict 2025. It got quite a few things right

A year with no gangland gun murders: How one Dublin attack ‘changed everything’

In an update on Saturday, police said both had been discharged following treatment and officers appealed for a man to contact them in relation to the attack.

PSNI officers were seeking to make contact with Jonathan Baker in connection with the Christmas Eve stabbing in Bangor
PSNI officers were seeking to make contact with Jonathan Baker in connection with the Christmas Eve stabbing in Bangor

Police said this man, Jonathan Baker (54), was last pictured in the Coniston Road area of Bangor at around 3.55pm on Christmas Eve and they released a photo as part of an appeal.

Later on Saturday, police said they had located the body of a man. – Press Association

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter