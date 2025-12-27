Police investigating double attempted murder in Bangor find a man’s body

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but were later released. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

Police investigating the attempted murder of two people in Co Down on Christmas Eve have found the body of a man.

Formal identification of the body would take place in due course, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

A man aged in his 20s and a woman in her 50s had been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing attack in the Chippendale Avenue area of Bangor.

Police had previously said one of them was in a critical condition.

In an update on Saturday, police said both had been discharged following treatment and officers appealed for a man to contact them in relation to the attack.

PSNI officers were seeking to make contact with Jonathan Baker in connection with the Christmas Eve stabbing in Bangor

Police said this man, Jonathan Baker (54), was last pictured in the Coniston Road area of Bangor at around 3.55pm on Christmas Eve and they released a photo as part of an appeal.

Later on Saturday, police said they had located the body of a man. – Press Association