Courts

Former garda pleads guilty to coercion and harassment of a woman

Man, who cannot be named, due to be sentenced at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in May

The former garda pleaded guilty to the charges at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday. Photograph: Dave Meehan
The former garda pleaded guilty to the charges at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday. Photograph: Dave Meehan
Niamh O'Donoghue
Fri Mar 13 2026 - 15:261 MIN READ

A former garda has pleaded guilty to charges of coercion and harassment of a woman at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was due to stand trial last November but on Friday Keith Spencer, defending, told the court progress had been made.

Appearing in court wearing a black puffer jacket and dark trousers, the accused man was arraigned before Judge Patricia Ryan.

When the court registrar arraigned him on one count of coercion in January 2016 and one count of harassment on dates between March 2016 and November 2017, he replied “guilty”.

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Fiona McGowan, prosecuting, asked the judge to order a victim impact statement. His counsel asked the court for a probation report for the sentencing date in May.

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