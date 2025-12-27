PSNI name man they wish to speak with following stabbing in Co Down

The PSNI are seeking to make contact with Jonathan Baker (54) in connection with the Christmas Eve stabbing in Bangor

Police investigating the attempted murder of two people in Northern Ireland on Christmas Eve have named 54-year-old Jonathan Baker as a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, December 24th, a man armed with a hammer and a knife entered a residential property in Bangor, Co Down, and assaulted a woman aged in her 50s and a man aged in his 20s.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has released images of Mr Baker, including one of him pictured in the Coniston Road area at around 3.55pm on Christmas Eve.

Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and today I am appealing directly to Jonathan to make contact with police. We have conducted a number of searches at different properties and areas as we actively seek to locate him.”

The image of Jonathan Baker (54) released by the PSNI on Saturday

Superintendent Fisher added that officers remain in attendance at Chippendale Avenue, which was the scene of the stabbing. The injured man and woman have both been discharged following treatment for what were described as serious injuries.

Police believe that Mr Baker was wearing a navy blue jacket with the brand name ‘Helly Hansen’ written on the back in white, as well as blue jeans, and dark trainers with white soles. He is described as being around 5ft 10 ins in height, with short, dark hair.

“Although we do not believe there is a serious risk to the wider community, we would continue to remind members of the public not to approach Jonathan if they see him, but to create a safe distance and contact police immediately on 101, or 999 in an emergency,” Superintendent Fisher said.