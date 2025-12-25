Crime & Law

PSNI search for suspect armed with knife and hammer following Co Down stabbing attack

Members of the public urged not to approach man

The PSNI are investigating a stabbing in Co Down
Thu Dec 25 2025 - 15:071 MIN READ

Police in Northern Ireland are hunting a suspect armed with a knife and a hammer following a stabbing attack in Co Down.

The public have been told not to approach the man following the incident in the Chippendale Avenue area of Bangor on Wednesday. Police remained at the scene on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “At approximately 3.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, December 24th, police received and responded to a report that a man, who was armed with a hammer and a knife, had entered a residential property and assaulted a woman aged in her 50s and a man aged in his 20s, before leaving the scene on foot, still armed.

“They were both taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.”

Police had previously said that one of the victims was in a critical condition.

The spokesperson added: “An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to locate the suspect, who is described as being approximately 5ft 10 ins in height, with short, dark hair, and wearing a blue hoodie, a grey coat, a dark coloured T-shirt, blue jeans, and dark trainers with white soles.”

Members of the public are being urged not to approach the man, if they see him, but to contact the PSNI immediately.

“Enquiries remain ongoing, and anyone who may have any information which could assist – including CCTV or other footage – is also asked to contact police,” said the spokesperson. – PA

