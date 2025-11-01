Twenty-day-old baby among asylum seekers rescued during attempted Drogheda arson attack

The Ipas centre in Drogheda, Co Louth after the building was attacked on Friday. Photograph: PA

The asylum seekers rescued from an accommodation centre in Drogheda following a suspected arson attack on Friday included a mother with her 20-day-old and 17-month old babies, a local councillor has said.

Nigerian-born Fine Gael representative Ejiro O’Hare Stratton, who works at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in the town, said she visited those brought in for assessment in the aftermath.

“I have worked with families in the centre in my community work with [the support network] Hands4Unity. I know them very well,” she said.

“When I visited them [in hospital] ... my heart just melted for them. There is a lady with a 20-day-old baby and a 17-month-old baby.

“The kids that were trapped in that building when they saw me this morning they said: ‘Aunty are we still going to celebrate Halloween?’ I said we had to celebrate Halloween because we are alive. Let us celebrate it.”

Gardaí have set up an incident room in Drogheda to investigate the attack which involved fireworks being thrown at the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) building.

Four children and an adult had to be rescued from the top floor while 23 others were evacuated to alternative accommodation. The incident has been widely condemned in the community and by leading political figures.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said it had been a “terrifying ordeal” for those inside and warned of “serious consequences” for whoever was responsible.

Ms O’Hare Stratton, who has lived in Drogheda for 34 years, said the incident had left the residents she spoke to deeply upset.

“People living in the centre are traumatised,” she said. “I hugged one of the ladies I visited [on Saturday]. She was emotional and I said: ‘Don’t cry. Let’s look at this positively. We are alive. God was looking after us’.”

The assistant director of nursing at the hospital, Ms O’Hare Stratton said the people of Drogheda were “hospitable and friendly”.

“My husband is Irish. He is from Dublin and because of me he moved to Drogheda. I have never really faced racial abuse in Drogheda,” she said.

“But the first time last month I got racially abused on the street. When I was faced with it, it was quite intimidating and scary. Racial abuse is not tolerated in Drogheda. Drogheda is not known for being racist.”

She said numerous members of the community had been contacting her with offers of assistance.

“People have been asking if they need clothes, food and shelter. That is the spirit of Drogheda. There is an 18-month-old baby in hospital whose clothes were left behind [in the centre],” she said.

“The staff saw the children in hospital running to me this morning and they asked how I knew them. I said I knew them through my charity. They call me Aunty. That is Drogheda.”