Window cleaner (44) says he is ‘not a racist’ and denies attacking house in south Belfast

Gary Ashwood allegedly instigated the attempt to break into the house on Donegall Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said. Photograph: Getty Images

A group of men tore guttering from a house in south Belfast and tried to smash their way inside, a court heard on Monday.

Up to five men attacked the property on Donegall Avenue, smashing front windows and injuring two victims who struggled to keep them out, it was alleged.

Gary Ashwood (44) allegedly instigated the attempt to break into the house in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

The window cleaner, of nearby Tavanagh Street in the city, was remanded in custody on charges of aggravated burglary, two counts of common assault, and criminal damage to a car parked outside.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the attack was launched while one of the victims was at home with friends watching the World Cup. As some of them left the property a group of about five men began shouting aggressively at them and started to bang the windows to try to gain entry.

Two of those who had been in the house sustained cuts to their hand and elbow in the struggle before they managed to close the door.

“The males then armed themselves with pieces of plastic guttering which they tore from the wall of the property,” a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer said. “They smashed the front window of the property and glass panels on the front door before pushing their way into the hallway.”

When they were shut out again, the group damaged the wing mirror of a Volkswagen Touran belonging to one of the occupants.

“The victims were able to close the door, and the suspects went on to smash the wing mirror of one of the injured parties’ car, which was parked outside the property, a Volkswagen Touran.”

Ashwood was detained in a nearby street with a gash to his hand and covered in blood, the court heard. He was angry and rambling, and at one point allegedly stated without prompting: “Foreign b******s”.

Police searched his home, seizing a bloodstained T-shirt and arresting another man.

During interviews Ashwood stressed that he wanted to state for the record that he is not a racist.

But opposing bail, the officer cited continuing tensions in Belfast and concerns that vulnerable victims could be targeted again.

“The suspect believed to be the defendant was described as the main instigator,” she added.

“This was an unprovoked attack on an ethnic minority in their own home.”

Prosecutors confirmed the charges have been classed as aggravated by racial hostility.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd told the court Ashwood strongly denies any involvement in the attack.

The barrister said his client had been out drinking for most of the day, lives in the area where he was stopped and provided an explanation that he cut his hand falling on glass.

“He does not recall using that expression in relation to foreigners ... in sobriety he told police that he is not a racist,” Mr Boyd submitted.

Refusing bail and remanding Ashwood in custody until next month, district judge Steven Keown ruled that he poses an unmanageable risk. Keown said: “The police allegations outline that this man was part of a group of racist vigilantes attacking homes.”