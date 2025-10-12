Two arrested after man suffers serious injuries in petrol attack in Co Tipperary

Garda technical experts have begun a forensic examination of the burnt-out car and other items. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí have arrested two men for questioning after another man suffered serious burn injuries when his car was doused in petrol and set alight at a property in Co Tipperary on Saturday.

The incident happened at a house at Knockane, Ballylooby about 8km from Cahir at about 11pm, when a row broke out between three men who were known to each other.

One man in his 30s got into a car and was attempting to drive away when he crashed into a fence and two other men attacked him, dousing the car in petrol and setting it alight.

The driver managed to get out of the car and, although badly burned, made his way to a neighbouring house where he raised the alarm and the emergency services were alerted.

He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and was later transferred to the burns unit at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí say the man suffered serious burns to about 60 per cent of his body but officers remain hopeful he will survive what they believe was an attempted murder.

Gardaí later arrested two men in their late 20s from the Cahir area for questioning and they were taken to Cahir Garda station.

The two men were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to 24 hours.

However, it is understood that questioningdid not begin until about 8am on Sunday morning as the suspects were not deemed medically fit for questioning upon their arrest.

The scene of the attack has been sealed off and Garda technical experts have begun a forensic examination of the burnt-out car and other items.

They have also begun extensive searches in the area and door-to-door inquiries to see if anybody heard any disturbances.

Gardaí have also begun harvesting CCTV footage from Ballylooby and Cahir as they try to piece together the movements of the three men.

Anyone with any information or camera footage that might assist gardaí in their inquiries is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052-7445630.