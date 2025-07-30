Dubliner Justin Kelly (53) to become Garda commissioner after rise through ranks

Garda Deputy Commissioner Justin Kelly at Government Buildings in Dublin, where it was announced that he will succeed Drew Harris as Garda Commissioner. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

An Garda Síochána’s Deputy Commissioner, Justin Kelly, is to take over at the top of the force when Garda Commissioner Drew Harris retires at the end of August. Mr Kelly’s appointment as the next commissioner was approved by Government yesterday after a recommendation from Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan.

Mr Kelly, a 53-year-old married father of two from south Dublin, joined An Garda Síochána as a recruit in 1992 and has, in recent years led the organisation’s response to serious and organised crime. He will become garda commissioner just 10 months after being promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner, the second most senior position in Irish policing.

Mr Kelly, a marathon runner, has been appointed commissioner on a five-year contract, with a salary of €314,512. He was one of 14 candidates who applied for the role when an international recruitment process opened in May.

Mr O’Callaghan said Mr Kelly was an ideal candidate for commissioner, given his vast experience in frontline policing and management. The Minister spoke of his belief that “people want to see more gardaí on the ground”.

He said he hoped Mr Kelly’s commissionership would be marked by increased high-visibility policing on the streets and the jailing of serious criminals. He also commended Mr Harris “for the excellent work he did” during his near seven-year term.

Mr Kelly’s appointment was confirmed at a photocall at Government Buildings alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Mr O’Callaghan and Mr Harris. However, he did not take questions from the media as he is not yet commissioner.

Mr Harris congratulated Mr Kelly on his appointment, describing him as “an internationally recognised police leader”. He had “built coalitions with other law enforcement agencies and partners that have disrupted and dismantled transnational organised crime gangs”.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said resignations and retirements from An Garda Síochána were currently high, putting policing under pressure, with low morale. It called on Mr Kelly to take “urgent action to stabilise the workforce and restore confidence in the future of the organisation”.