Politics

Rory O’Hanlon, former minister and ceann comhairle, dies aged 92

Taoiseach Micheál Martin praises former Cavan-Monaghan TD’s ‘real commitment to public service’

Rory O'Hanlon in his office at Leinster House in 2007 during his stint as ceann comhairle. Photograph: Alan Betson
Rory O'Hanlon in his office at Leinster House in 2007 during his stint as ceann comhairle. Photograph: Alan Betson
Cormac McQuinn
Tue Mar 31 2026 - 21:032 MIN READ

Former ceann comhairle and Fianna Fáil minister Dr Rory O’Hanlon, who has died aged 92, has been remembered as a “gifted doctor” and “a highly effective public representative”.

Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin made the remarks as he paid tribute to the former Cavan-Monaghan TD adding that O’Hanlon had been “in politics for all the right reasons: a real commitment to public service.”

Rory O’Hanlon was first elected to the Dáil as part of the Fianna Fáil landslide in 1977 and was re-elected at every subsequent Dáil election, until his retirement in 2011.

He was appointed as minister for health in 1987 and minister for the environment in 1991.

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O’Hanlon chaired the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party for eight years from 1994 and went on to serve as Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil between 2002 and 2007.

A family doctor in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, for many years, O’Hanlon is the father of the prominent actor and comedian Ardal O’Hanlon, who starred in the Father Ted television comedy series.

In his statement Martin said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of O’Hanlon’s death.

He described him as “a gifted doctor, a good listener, a keen observer of people, a caring and empathetic man who sought to improve the lives of his patients and community and a man who was a natural problem-solver”.

He added: “From his early days in Dáil Éireann, it was clear that the traits which characterised Rory as an accomplished doctor would also ensure that he was a highly effective public representative.”

Martin continued: “Rory cared passionately for his community and constituents. He advocated for them. He sought to improve their lives. Rory was a natural public representative.”

He also described him as “a true republican who cared deeply for his country and worked to ensure the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement” and “a very valued friend”.

Martin said: “I greatly valued his insights and advice, since I was first elected to Dáil Éireann. He was a wise, astute observer of politics and public affairs.”

O’Hanlon, Martin said, “had a wonderful sense of humour and was a great raconteur and a wonderful storyteller.

“He wore his many responsibilities lightly, always choosing to speak of those he served, rather than himself.”

He said O’Hanlon “has left a significant footprint” on Irish public life and Fianna Fáil adding that in his party’s centenary year “we owe much to those like Rory who served our country and party and who exemplified everything that’s best about public service.”

Martin extended his own and Fianna Fáil’s “deepest sympathy” to O’Hanlon’s wife Teresa, their children Fiona, Rory, Ardal, Neale, Shane, and Derbhla, his sister Sr Fionnuala, and the wider O’Hanlon family.

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Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn is a Political Correspondent at The Irish Times