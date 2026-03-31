Woman arrested as part of investigation into use of fake passports

The fraudulent passports were allegedly used to launder more than €160,000. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A woman in her 20s has been arrested by gardaí as part of an investigation into the alleged use of fraudulent European passports to launder more than €160,000.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted a search of a residential property in south Dublin on Monday.

A car and a number of documents of evidential value were seized, gardaí said on Tuesday.

The woman was arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region. Investigations are continuing.

The latest search was part of Operation Skein, a continuing operation in which the GNECB works with law-enforcement partners across several jurisdictions to target international fraud. The operation is supported by Europol and Interpol.

“This co-ordinated international approach reflects the scale and sophistication of the criminal network under investigation,” a statement said.

In February, gardaí carried out a number of searches under Operation Skein related to the international Black Axe fraud and money laundering gang.

The homes of 11 senior gang members were raided at the time. Gardaí said the group’s Irish operation had been linked to the theft and laundering of €94 million since 2020.