Delivery driver forced at gunpoint to take object to police station

Police Service of Northern Ireland tape near the police station in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A delivery driver in Northern Ireland was forced at gunpoint to drive his vehicle to a police station sparking a major security alert, a senior police officer has said.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said the force’s specialist terrorism unit was leading the investigation into the incident in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A number of roads have been closed in the centre of the town and homes evacuated over the alert.

Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister Naomi Long has described it as a “shameful and dangerous attack”.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Jon Burrows has said the incident “bears all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack, probably carried out by dissident republicans”.

The alert began around 10.30pm on Monday night.

Church Place, Church Walk and Wellington Street are closed to traffic, as are sections of Market Street, William Street and North Street.

A number of homes have been evacuated and the town hall has been opened to support those moved from their homes.

Henderson told the BBC: “At about 10.30pm last night, a fast food delivery driver was driving their white Audi car in the Deramore Drive area of Kilwilkie in Lurgan.

“The driver, in a terrifying development, was forced to stop their vehicle and threatened at gunpoint, and then the hijackers placed an object inside the vehicle and that driver was then forced and threatened to drive the vehicle to Lurgan police station.”

Henderson said the officer drove to the station and then alerted police.

He added: “Since then there has been a really significant policing operation which we have been co-ordinating overnight to make sure the car and the contents of the car were secure and safe.

“That has led to the evacuation of a number of homes in the area.

“Clearly an absolutely terrifying ordeal to the poor man who was forced to drive the car, hugely disruptive and distressing event for the local community in Lurgan.

“Our specialist terrorism investigation unit have been leading the investigation into it.”

Long said: “This is a shameful and dangerous attack that has put lives at risk and caused disruption and upset to the local community.

“There is absolutely no place for this utterly reckless and abhorrent behaviour.

“I would like to commend the police officers who responded quickly and professionally to this incident and my thoughts are also with all those who have been caught up by this despicable attack.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “This is an extremely serious and deeply concerning situation for the people of Lurgan.

“Public safety must always come first, and I would urge everyone to follow the advice of the PSNI and avoid the area while investigations are ongoing.

“I recognise the significant disruption this will cause to local residents, businesses and those travelling through the town, but these measures are necessary to ensure the safety of all.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said: “This has caused massive disruption to local families and businesses.

“I hope the town can return to normal as quickly as possible.

“No one wants to return to such scenes and we await the outcome of investigations into the vehicle.

“I want to thank all those who have assisted the families impacted and offered shelter.” – PA