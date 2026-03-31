Trump threatens to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s energy grid; attack on oil tanker off Dubai

Main Points

The limited amount of oil, gas and fertiliser making its way out of the Gulf will lead to “higher prices and slower growth worldwide”, the International Monetary Fund has warned.

US president Donald Trump has threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s energy grid if ceasefire not reached “shortly”.

Iran attacked and set ablaze a fully loaded crude ‌oil tanker off Dubai on Monday.

Key Reads

Macron due in Japan for talks dominated by Iran war

France's president Emmanuel Macron follows the coffin at the end of a national tribute to former French prime minister Lionel Jospin at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on March 26th, 2026. Photograph: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

French president Emmanuel Macron arrives in Japan on Tuesday for a visit that initially aimed to strengthen partnerships in nuclear energy and space innovation but will now be dominated by the Middle East war.

Macron will hold talks with prime minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday and “the crisis in the Middle East will be at the heart of discussions”, the Élysée Palace said ahead of the trip.

It added that the two leaders would discuss “how we can try to find common solutions”, reports Agence France-Presse.

Japan depends on the Middle East for 95 per cent of its oil imports and has had to dip into strategic stockpiles to temper the impact of rising fuel prices since the start of the war.

Economy and finance ministers of G7 countries, which include France and Japan, said on Monday they stood ready to take “all necessary measures” to ensure the stability of the energy market as they tackled the economic consequences of the war. - Guardian

Japan and Indonesia pledge deeper ties amid energy concerns

Japan and Indonesia have agreed to step up coordination on energy security, Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday.

“In light of the Iran situation, the strategic importance of resources and energy security is once again being recognised globally. Indonesia is a major resource-rich nation,” Takaichi said alongside Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto after they met for talks in Tokyo.

The summit came as the US-Israeli war on Iran squeezes oil and gas supplies vital to Asia.

Indonesia is the world’s biggest exporter of thermal coal for power generation, supplying about half of global exports, Reuters reports.

It is also a major liquefied natural gas exporter, with roughly a quarter of its shipments bound for Japan. - Guardian

Israel finishes ‘another wave’ of strikes in Tehran

The aftermath of Israeli-US airstrikes in Tehran, Iran, on Monday, March 30th, 2026. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

The Israeli military says it has “just completed another wave of strikes” targeting Iranian regime infrastructure in the heart of Tehran.

The post on social media also said the military “continues to deepen the damage” to the infrastructure. - Guardian

Oil prices soar to record monthy increase

Oil prices were set for a record monthly rise on Tuesday while Asian shares were headed for their steepest fall in six years, capping a tumultuous month as the ‌war in the Middle East stoked fears of higher inflation and slower growth.

Bonds were headed for their largest decline in months, owing to the hawkish sea change in the global outlook for interest rates, while the dollar was on the ​cusp of its strongest gain in eight months.

A month into the war, investors continue to be confronted by a barrage of headlines as tensions and attacks between the US, Israel and Iran escalate.

“It appears markets have gone from just mechanically trading headlines ... into a little bit more of a fear mode, taking risk off the table,” said Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho’s head of macro research for Asia ex-Japan.

Markets turned a little more upbeat after the Wall Street Journal reported that US president ⁠Donald Trump told aides he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.

Nasdaq futures were up 0.73 per cent and ‌S&P ‌500 ​futures rose 0.84 per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures advanced 0.35 per cent, while DAX futures gained 0.48 per cent.

Brent crude futures pared gains and were last up 0.24 per cent at $113.05 a barrel, on track for a 56 per cent rise this month, the largest on record.

US crude was little changed at $102.98 a barrel, though it was still headed for ⁠a monthly rise of roughly 54 per cent, the most in nearly six years.

Why Donald Trump is like a child pulling the wings off flies

In his opinion column today, Fintan O’Toole addresses Donald Trump’s strategy against Iran. He writes that everyone with the slightest interest in the history of modern warfare knows that mass bombing doesn’t work.

“Short, sharp, decisive – this is the illusion that lured the present US president into his disastrous war on Iran," writes O’Toole.

“The wide gap between ambition and outcome – this is the measure of his folly. That gap is an abyss into which human lives are hurled: as of last Sunday, according to the independent Iranian Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 236 children had been killed by US and Israeli bombing. But it is nonetheless a strategic void.”

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth looks on as US president Donald Trump speaks. Photograph: Jim Watson/Getty Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Four Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Tuesday four soldiers had been killed in combat in southern Lebanon, where its forces are clashing with the Iran-backed Hizbullah.

An Israel Defence Forces statement named three soldiers from the same battalion who “fell during combat” and a separate statement said another soldier – who had not yet been publicly named – had died in the same incident, Agence France-Presse is reporting.

Another soldier was severely wounded and a reservist moderately wounded, a second statement said.

A destroyed apartment building that was struck in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs. Photograph: Hassan Ammar/AP

Giant oil tanker off Dubai hit by Iranian strike

Iran attacked and set ablaze a fully loaded crude ‌oil tanker off Dubai on Monday, as Donald Trump warned the US would obliterate Iran’s energy plants and oil wells if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz.

The strike on the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi is the latest in a string of assaults on merchant vessels by missiles or explosive air and sea ​drones in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

The month-long conflict has spread across the Middle East, killing thousands, disrupting energy supplies and threatening to send the global economy into a tailspin.

Crude oil prices briefly spiked anew after the attack on the tanker, which can carry around 2 million barrels of oil worth more than $200 million at current prices.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp, the ship’s owner, said the attack happened early on Tuesday, causing a fire and hull damage, but there were no reported injuries.

Authorities in Dubai later said they had been able to bring the fire ​under control following a drone attack on the tanker. No injuries have been reported, they said.