Man charged with running crime gang and cocaine smuggling to face Special Criminal Court trial

At Dublin District Court on Tuesday, Judge Treasa Kelly noted the DPP’s decision that Brian Grendon's case will eventually be transferred to the Special Criminal Court. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

A Dublin man charged with running a crime gang and cocaine smuggling is to face a non-jury Special Criminal Court trial.

The decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Brian Grendon’s case was revealed after fresh charges were brought against him at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Grendon (48) was arrested following an investigation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau after he returned to the country.

He was remanded in custody on January 26th.

The primary charge alleges that between August 1st and September 17th, 2024, within the State, he directed “the activities of a criminal organisation in the importation and distribution of controlled drugs and the money laundering of the proceeds of the sale of those drugs”, contrary to Section 71A of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Grendon, of Greenfort Drive, Clondalkin, appeared again and was charged with five additional connected offences.

These related to unlawful importation of cocaine worth €13,000 or more into the State via Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford.

These offences allegedly occurred over three periods in 2024: August 7th; September 2nd to September 9th; and August 10th to September 13th.

The were also two money-laundering allegations involving possession of the proceeds of crime, regarding sums of €22,220 and €230,860, at a location within the State on September 16th, 2024, and on the following day.

Det Garda John Rourke told Judge Treasa Kelly that the accused “made no reply” to each new charge when they were put to him.

The judge noted the DPP’s decision that the case will eventually be transferred to the Special Criminal Court.

That court is normally reserved for gangland or terrorism offences, for which the regular courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Defence solicitor Wayne Kenny said he expected the prosecution’s book of evidence to be completed soon, because his client had already been questioned regarding the matter a year ago.

Grendon, who has yet to enter a plea, was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on April 7th.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in this case.

The solicitor stated that Grendon would apply for High Court bail later this month. He had previously lodged his application amid Garda objections in February, but after withdrawing it at a late stage, he was ordered to pay prosecution costs.