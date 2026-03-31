Marie Keane funeral: Roy Keane says mother’s death ‘ripped our hearts out of our chests’

Roy Keane and mourners leave the funeral of his mother, Marie Keane, at the Church of the Resurrection in Farranree, Cork. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson/PA Wire

Roy Keane told mourners at the funeral Mass for his mother Marie that losing her felt like the family having their “hearts ripped out of their chest”.

However, the family were taking comfort in her being reunited “with people who love her as much as we do”, he told mourners at the Mass at the Church of the Resurrection in Farranree in Cork city.

Marie Keane (79) died at Marymount Hospice in Cork city last Friday. She was predeceased by her husband Mossie, who died in 2019.

The former Manchester United and Ireland player told mourners at the Mass his parents got married in the church on August 10th, 1963.

The coffin is carried from the funeral of Marie Keane. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson/PA Wire

They settled in the nearby suburb of Mayfield and had five children Denis, Johnson, Hilary, Roy and Pat.

Roy said that their “kind, caring” mother had a “wicked sense of humour to the end”. He said that the native of Fairhill in Cork city, who came from a large and close family, was a great woman for “an eye roll”.

Keane, a former Ireland assistant manager turned TV pundit, said he rarely went against the wishes of his mother but that he planned to do so on this occasion by making a “fuss’ about her at her funeral.

He said that she was a “great help and support” to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her extended family and friends. He added that she might not always have given them what they wanted when they were young but she made sure she gave them “what they needed”.

Marie Keane, the late mother of former Manchester United and Ireland player Roy Keane

A black and white picture of a smiling Marie and Mossie Keane was on the coffin during the 11am Mass.

The Mass was celebrated Fr Sean O’Sullivan, who said that Marie Keane was a gift to her family and her beloved late husband Mossie.

Burial will take place this afternoon at St Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully, Co Cork.

Marie Keane was also predeceased by her brother Pat, her niece Estella and her nephew Thomas. In addition to her children, a notice on RIP said she will also be “sadly missed” by her sisters Ina, Annette and Josephine, brothers Jack, Leo, Michael and Noel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Linda, Theresa and Mary, brothers and sisters in law, nephews and nieces, extended family, and her great neighbours and friends.