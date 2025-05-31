‘We all knew he was guilty’: Richard Satchwell’s murder conviction brings relief to Youghal community

Trinkets placed on the windowsill of the Satchwell property in Youghal, Cork, after Richard Satchwell was found guilty of murdering his wife Tina. Photograph: Olivia Kelleher

A priest who recited prayers when the coffin of Tina Satchwell was taken from her home in October of 2023, after she was found in a clandestine grave under the stairwell, has spoken of his relief that the “truth has finally come to light”.

Canon Bill Bermingham said his thoughts were with her family after a jury found Richard Satchwell guilty of the murder of his wife.

Canon Bermingham, who also said payers at a vigil in Youghal after her body was found, said that the guilty verdict represented a “conclusion to a very sad and distressing story”.

“They [Richard and Tina] weren’t living here long but people knew Tina from when she was out walking her dogs. From little encounters.

Tina Satchwell: a jury on Friday found Richard Satchwell guilty of murdering Ms Satchwell in 2017 in their home in Cork. Photograph: Kyran O'Brien

“This has all been very distressing for her family and friends and neighbours. This is a law-abiding town.”

Local woman Jean Cantwell said that the late Ms Satchwell “wouldn’t have hurt a fly”.

“The only time I ever saw her stiffen up was when she was with him [Richard Satchwell] She couldn’t talk to anybody if he was about.

Local woman Jean Cantwell said that the late Ms Satchwell 'wouldn’t have hurt a fly'. Photograph: Olivia Kelleher

“I think she wanted to walk away from him and he didn’t want that because he would look like a loser. Which he was.

“The way he used to go around thinking he was it. We all knew he was guilty.”

Florist Kay Curtin, whose business is a short distance away from Grattan Street where the Satchwells lived, said Ms Satchwell was never forgotten in Youghal, with flowers always outside her house.

“I passed the house the other morning and I said, ‘Tina, I hope you get justice’. And now she has.”

Local florist Kay Curtin: 'It is very sad. I didn’t know her.' Photograph: Olivia Kelleher

Ms Curtin said that Richard Satchwell was “very visible” in the town in the years after he reported Ms Satchwell missing.

“He used to pass here and go to the chipper and get two pizzas. He was out and about. The night he was arrested down by the bus stop we thought he knew his time was up. But then I was so surprised that he pleaded not guilty.

“It is very sad. I didn’t know her. Tina only lived around the corner and I never once saw the girl. And everybody said that they never saw her.

“Richard was always being interviewed. He was always on radio. There is a lot of relief today.”

Another local woman, Geraldine Cronin said that she was “so happy” to hear the news of the conviction.

Ms Cronin said that Richard Satchwell was an “intimidating-looking figure” who was much taller in person than he appeared on television.

“Tina had no voice. And probably didn’t have a voice in the marriage either. I am glad to see this verdict because if a verdict of manslaughter had come back, what message would that have sent to other sickos out there?”

Two woman, who declined to speak, blessed themselves as they passed the Satchwell house after the guilty verdict was brought in.

A bouquet of fresh flowers joined other more withered blooms outside the door of the property on Friday.

A small garland of flowers was also placed around little trinkets that had been put on the windowsill of the property.

These included nail varnish and concealer, a bracelet with the name “Tina” on it and a plaque with her picture which read “Not a day goes by that you are not missed”.

Cards with the phone number for the You Are Not Alone East Cork Domestic Violence Project were also on the windowsill of the property. The organisation can be contacted on 024 25389.