Three accused of Lyra McKee’s murder linked to scene by ‘clothing and physical features’

Jordan Devine, Paul McIntyre and Peter Cavanagh are accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee in Derry in April 2019. Photograph: PA Wire

Three men accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee in Derry almost seven years ago have been linked to the scene by clothing and physical features, a court has heard.

McKee died after being hit by a bullet as she stood close to police vehicles while observing rioting in Derry’s Creggan area on April 18th, 2019.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the 29-year-old’s death.

Three men from Derry – Peter Cavanagh (37), of Mary Street; Jordan Gareth Devine (25), of Bishop Street; and Paul McIntyre (58), of Kells Walk – have been charged with McKee’s murder. They face other charges connected to the shooting and rioting.

Six other Derry men are on trial on charges including rioting and throwing petrol bombs. They are: Joseph Patrick Barr (37), of Sandringham Drive; Jude Forest Coffey (28), of Gartan Square; Joseph Anthony Campbell (25), of Gosheden Cottages; Patrick Anthony Gallagher (33), of John Field Place; Christopher Joseph Gillen (45), of Balbane Pass; and Kieran George McCool (57), of Ballymagowan Gardens.

Another man accused of rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the night of the murder died during trial proceedings last year.

It is the prosecution’s case that the three men accused of McKee’s murder accompanied a lone gunman to the firing point on the night and encouraged or assisted him.

The trial opened in May 2024. In February, Judge Patricia Smyth rejected a defence application that there was no case to answer.

Proceedings resumed at Belfast crown court on Wednesday morning when defendants filled the dock as the prosecution summed up its case against them. McKee’s sister Nichola was among those in the public gallery watching on.

Prosecuting counsel David McDowell said forensic image analyst Andrew Wooller identified 19 individuals by height, build, clothing and trainers who appeared to be involved in the disorder.

He said Cavanagh, Devine and McIntyre, as well as Campbell and Gillen, can be linked to the scene on April 18th by an analysis of imagery gathered, which includes footage filmed by an MTV crew on the day of the shooting in the Saoradh office as well as during rioting.

McDowell also contended that those involved in rioting in the area on April 16th and 18th “displayed forensic awareness” by burning clothing. He noted a number of missing items of clothing associated with defendants that were not discovered during searches or produced since.

This suggested, he added, that they had been “deliberately disposed of”. He described this as an “important strand in this case”.

McDowell contended McIntyre played a “leading role” and was spotted close to the gunman,

He said he was pictured wearing “distinctive” trainers with lace adornment, a hooded jacket, red Superdry T-shirt, O’Neill tracksuit bottoms, a Nike cap and a metal bracelet, which together with his short height and heavy build, “overwhelmingly” linked him with person D seen in footage of the rioting on April 18th.

He also said McIntyre had his name ‘Paul’ tattooed to his knuckles and a distinctive tattoo on the upper of his left hand.

Moving to Devine, McDowell said he was seen wearing distinctive trainers, tracksuit bottoms and a US Polo Association cap on a number of occasions, linking him with person B from riot footage on April 18th.

McDowell said McIntyre and Devine had all declined to give evidence to account for evidence against them.

The trial continues on Thursday. – PA