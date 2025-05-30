‘Tina was portrayed in a way that is not true to who she was’: Tina Satchwell’s family describe ‘kind, loving and gentle soul’

Tina Satchwell was a 'precious sister, cousin, auntie and daughter' said her half-sister Lorraine Howard after Richard Satchwell was found guilty of her murder.

The family of Tina Satchwell, who was murdered by her husband and buried in a secret grave beneath the stairs of their home, has said that their “precious sister, cousin, auntie and daughter” was portrayed in a way during the trial that was “not true to who she was”.

Speaking outside the Criminal Courts of Justice building on Friday after Richard Satchwell was found guilty of murdering his wife of 25 years, Tina Satchwell’s half-sister, Lorraine Howard, made a statement on behalf of the family.

Tina Satchwell’s mother, Mary Collins, half-sister Lorraine Howard and cousin Sarah Howard appeared outside the court an hour after Richard Satchwell was found guilty of the murder of his wife at their home in Youghal, Co Cork, in 2017.

Upon the announcement of the guilty verdict, there was “audible sobbing” from Ms Satchwell’s family inside the courtroom.

Family members respond following the verdict in which the jury has found Richard Satchwell guilty of murdering his wife Tina at their home in Youghal, Co Cork, in 2017. Pictured (L-R) Tina's mother Mary Collins, her half sister Lorraine Howard and her cousin Sarah Howard. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Ms. Satchwell’s sister Lorraine thanked their legal team for their support throughout this process. “Your hard work and professionalism shone through like the classy ladies you are. We will never be able to put into words how thankful we are for you”, she said.

She thanked Mr Justice Paul McDermott and the 12 jurors for “their dedication”, and the witnesses “for helping us reach this verdict today”.

She personally thanked Sarah Howard, “who came up to give evidence and her support two weeks postpartum”.

“We will never be able to put into words how thankful we are for you. We want to sincerely thank the judge and jury for their dedication. We would like to thank all the witnesses who helped us reach this verdict today”.

[ ‘Tina had no way of getting away from him’: The full story of the Richard Satchwell murder trialOpens in new window ]

“I would like to personally thank Sarah Howard, who came up to give evidence and her support two weeks postpartum with a beautiful baby girl, you did yourself and Tina proud. Thank you to Anne Marie Twomey and David Kelleher for putting the pieces together and finding Tina.”

Tina’s cousin, Sarah Howard then made a statement, telling the media: “During this trial Tina was portrayed in a way that is not true to who she was.

“Tina was our precious sister, cousin, auntie and daughter. Her presence in our lives meant so much to us all. We as a family can never put into words the impact her loss has had on us.

“Tina was a kind, loving and gentle soul, who loved her animals like they loved her and that’s the way we want her remembered. Today as a family we finally have justice for Tina and at this time our family would like to ask for privacy to begin our healing. Thank you”.