Inquest into death of prisoner with mental illness adjourned over CCTV footage request

An inquest into the death of a prisoner with mental illness has been adjourned after the Irish Prison Service requested additional CCTV footage be entered into evidence, should it exist.

An inquest jury was due to be sworn in on Wednesday for an inquiry into the death of Ivan Rosney from Ferbane, Co Offaly, who died in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin, in September 2020.

The 36-year-old father of four, who had schizophrenia, died after becoming unwell while being restrained and carried by several prison officers who were taking him to appear before a judge via video-link.

The Office of the Inspector of Prisons previously expressed “deep reservations” about the manner in which Rosney was restrained and about the extent of the external and internal injuries to his body revealed at postmortem.

Before a jury was due to be sworn in on Wednesday, CCTV footage from Cloverhill Prison, showing some of what occurred before his death, was shown to some prison officer witnesses due to give evidence.

Following this, barrister Simon Mills, representing the Irish Prison Service, told coroner Dr Myra Cullinane witnesses recalled previously being shown footage displaying an alternative angle “that is not included at all” in the video entered into evidence.

Noting that Rosney shows a “reluctance to be taken any further” in CCTV footage, Mills told Cullinane the referenced angle shows “the initial management of an escalating situation, and that is effectively missing entirely”.

He asked the coroner to direct that inquiries be made with An Garda Síochána, which prepared the video, regarding the availability of the mentioned footage, though he acknowledged the prison officers could be “wrong” in their recollection.

The family’s barrister, Gabriel Gavigan, agreed that any additional footage showing what transpired “should be made available”.

Cullinane said she was satisfied to direct that, should the additional footage exist, it be provided to the court by An Garda Síochána.

She said it would be difficult for the jury to hear evidence without having reference to a visual aid, and adjourned the inquest to June, rather than having a “disjointed hearing”.

In a report published last month, the Office of the Inspector of Prisons pointed to suspected shortcomings in how Rosney was restrained and carried by prison officers.

The Director of Public Prosecutions previously directed that no prosecution be sought following a Garda investigation into the death.

Speaking outside the court on Wednesday, his father, Des Rosney, said he has been waiting almost six years, “just wondering”.

“It’s a long time to be waiting,” he said.

“We just want answers, it’s as simple as that,” he said, adding: “I won’t say I’m disappointed because I can see they want the inquest to be done properly.”