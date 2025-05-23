Creeslough explosion: Man (60s) arrested as part of investigation

The investigation into the explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal continues

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 60s as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the 2022 explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal, in which 10 people lost their lives.

The latest arrest brings to five the number of people detained for questioning by members of the Garda investigation team.

The suspected gas explosion claimed the lives of people in an Applegreen service station, and apartments on the same site, in October, 2022.

The man being held on Friday was arrested for questioning about alleged offences contrary to Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997. He was being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, which allows for gardaí to question people for up to 24 hours without charge.

READ MORE

The man must be released without charged, or charged with an offence, by Saturday morning. However, that timeline could be extended to factor in any breaks afford to the man, such as to rest or receive any medical treatment.

The investigation is being led by gardaí in the Donegal division, who are being assisted by Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the force’s serious crimes squad. The Health & Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities have also been aiding the criminal investigation, which is being led from an incident room at Milford Garda station.

From the start of the investigation, gardaí were focused on the gas system at the buildings on the site, which includes an apartment block. While there is no suggestion the gas system was tampered with, or any actions were undertaken to deliberately damage it, every aspect of how it was run and was maintained has been examined.

Ten people died in the explosion at the Applegreen service station on October 7th, 2022. Those who killed in the blast were aged between five and 59. They were Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; fashion student Jessica Gallagher; Celtic fan Martin McGill; James O’Flaherty from Sydney; shop worker Martina Martin; carpenter Hugh “Hughie” Kelly; and Leona Harper.

In March, 2024, two men were detained in connection with the incident, marking the first arrests in the case. Two months later, a man and woman (40s) were arrested and questioned in relation to the fatal explosion. Following those arrests and the releases of the arrested people, gardaí said a file would be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Garda inquiry has been focused on evidence-gathering and putting some of that evidence to persons of interest in the case after they have been detained and questioned under caution.