Alternative All Stars: The footballers who deserve recognition despite early exits

You can keep your World Cups, your Wimbledons, your Tour de France; anything else really. It’s All-Ireland semi-final weekend, and Saturday and Sunday will be days to remember, regardless of what transpires.

Before that happens though, a word for a select few who won’t be playing in those games. This has been a remarkable season, and there are players who are now off preparing for the club championship who deserve huge credit for the part they played in it. Not that they’re likely to receive that credit from the All Star awards.

It’s not a new trend for recency bias to play a big hand in the All Star selection. A quick look at any XV chosen this century would suggest the main question on voters’ minds tends to be ‘what have you done for me lately?’

The pace of the current championship format definitely doesn’t help this issue. By Sunday evening, the two most hyped semi-finals for years will have been settled and we’ll be looking forward to Ireland’s biggest sporting occasion. Who will be thinking about Darragh Heneghan’s electric Connacht final, where he tore holes in Galway’s defence and scored 2-2 from play?

Galway’s Cillian McDaid and Darragh Heneghan of Roscommon. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

In the four seasons since the championship reverted from the straight-knockout, Covid era, five players have been awarded an All Star without making football’s semi-finals. Sam Mulroy and Oisín Conaty scooped theirs last year, with Niall Morgan, Craig Lennon and Enda Smith also landing awards. Two of those were quarter-finalists, and the other three only reached preliminary quarter-finals.

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That would suggest a glimmer of hope at making the cut for one or two players whose season has come to a close in the last few weeks. But even then, the round-robin format of the previous four seasons gave players more days out.

Mulroy and Conaty both played seven times last year in the championship, whereas, in the new format, Tyrone made the quarter-finals and went out giving a good account of themselves in just four games.

Tyrone's Conn Kilpatrick should definitely still have his hopes up for an all-star this year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Conn Kilpatrick should definitely still have his hopes up. He was tremendous against Kerry, as well as playing a crucial role in wins over Roscommon and Mayo. If anyone can remember back that far, Kilpatrick was also a one-man army against Armagh in their Ulster clash, dragging the game into extra-time.

There is some precedent for winning an All Star in only four championship games, although usually that stretch would include at least a quarter-final. Kerry only played four games to reach the semis in 2017, with Paul Geaney taking the number 14 jersey in that year’s line-up.

From 2004 onwards, five players have won All Stars despite not playing in the All-Ireland series. The standout is Matty Forde in 2004, whose Wexford side exited the Leinster championship in the semis, and were dumped out in Round 3 of the qualifiers. Forde racked up 3-38 in five championship games that year, which is so ludicrous that no amount of recency bias could shake him from the team.

Westmeath's Matthew Whittaker celebrates at the full-time whistle after beating Meath. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

In 2026 though, it’s up in the air as to whether anyone who exited before the quarters will be dressed up in their tux for the end of year show. Westmeath duo Matthew Whittaker and Ronan Wallace can both stake a good claim to having been the best wing-back in Ireland this year, lifting a Delaney Cup before their Round 3 exit. Nominations will probably follow for both, but awards remain to be seen.

If it’s a battle for space between the semi-finalists and everyone else, then one light shines brightest from the outgroup - Stephen O’Hanlon. He has done everything for the Farney County this year. He man-marked Darragh Heneghan to a tee, then did the same to Sam McCartan a week later to drag Monaghan to Croker.

On the other side of the ball, his pace and change of direction made him nearly unstoppable. Louth certainly couldn’t manage it when he burst through the cover to set up his side’s first goal, or when he blazed through to punch in their second.

Anyone who has watched Monaghan this year will know O’Hanlon is a joy to watch, pulling you closer to the screen every time he’s on the ball. If the All Stars don’t reward that, then what are they for?

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