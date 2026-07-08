Man in critical condition after violent assault in Dublin’s north inner city

A man is in critical condition after an assault in Dublin’s north inner city late on Monday night.

The victim did not receive medical attention for several hours after the incident despite sustaining serious injuries.

Gardaí investigating the attack on Foley Street, off Talbot Street in the north inner city, are following a definite line of inquiry and have arrested a man for questioning.

The incident happened at about 11.40pm, with a scene later sealed off for examination.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital at 2.00am to be treated for serious injuries and he remains in a critical condition,” the Garda said in a statement.

“A man, aged in his 30s has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.”

Gardaí in Store Street station are investigating and have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the areas of Foley Street, Talbot Street and James Joyce Street between 11.30pm and 2am on Monday night and Tuesday morning is asked to contact the investigation team.

Gardaí are especially interested in speaking to anyone who was recording video footage, including dashcam. Anyone with information is asked to contact Store St Garda station on (01) 666 8000.