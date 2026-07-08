Sinn Féin declares ownership of six new properties in latest set of annual accounts

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald at the opening ceremony in Dublin Castle on July 1st marking the start of Ireland’s EU presidency. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Ireland’s richest political party, Sinn Féin, owns 18 properties north and south of the Border, according to its accounts for 2025, an increase of six on the number declared the previous year.

The 2025 accounts, published recently by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo), are the second set of annual accounts filed by the party under a new law requiring greater transparency.

In its 2024 accounts, Sinn Féin declared ownership or control of 12 properties on the island of Ireland.

It is not clear from the latest accounts why the party has declared more property this year than it did last year. A request for a comment met with no response.

The new rules mean political parties must produce consolidated accounts that include the income and assets belonging to subsidiary organisations, such as regional or constituency operations, if they reach certain financial thresholds.

In its new accounts, Sinn Féin says identification of the subsidiary organisations required to be included under the new regime is an “ongoing process”.

In 2025 Sinn Féin in Meath and Cavan came within the scope for inclusion in the party’s consolidated accounts, while Sinn Féin in Donegal and Strabane did not, the accounts state.

The properties listed in the 2025 accounts that were not listed in the 2024 accounts are: 39 College Street, Cavan; 77 North Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh; 45a Flower Hill, Navan, Co Meath; 21 Dublin Street, Monaghan; 60 Irish Street, Dungannon, Co Tyrone; and 17 Circular Road, Castlewellan, Co Down.

The stated value of Sinn Féin’s property at the end of 2025, €3.7 million, is close to the €3.5 million declared in the previous year, despite the increase in the number of properties declared.

Sinn Féin merchandise sales increased significantly in 2025, generating income of €405,612, a substantial increase on the €271,222 declared for 2024, according to the accounts.

The party has retail outlets in Dublin and Belfast and also runs an online sales operation that sells republican and political books, magazines and items such as “tiocfaidh ár lá” T-shirts, Easter lily badges, Palestinian flags, and the Fine Art CD by the Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap.

Overall, the new accounts just published by Sipo show Sinn Féin ended 2025 with a positive balance of €7.7 million, ahead of Fine Gael (€4.7 million), and Fianna Fáil, which had negative reserves of €7,899 at the year’s end, according to its consolidated accounts.

Sinn Féin, which had staff costs of €5.6 million in 2025, recorded a surplus of income over expenditure for the year of €284,891.

Fianna Fáil, which had staff costs of €3.4 million, recorded a surplus of €600,991. Fine Gael, which had staff costs of €3.1 million, recorded a surplus of €996,334.

Fine Gael declared ownership of its party headquarters on Upper Mount Street, Dublin, as well as 11 Rossa Place, Coleman Road, Co Cavan, and 85 Bandon Road, Cork, in its accounts.

Its properties were worth approximately €2.6 million at the end of 2025, according to the accounts.

Fianna Fáil, which leases its Dublin headquarters, owns just one property, 75 Church Street, Cavan, which is worth €170,000, according to its accounts.

During 2025 the party sold Denis Lacy Hall, the Mall, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, for €525,000, the accounts indicate.