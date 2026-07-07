O’Neill calls on Little-Pengelly to clarify what she knew about Jeffrey Donaldson’s behaviour

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill speak to the media outside Leinster House, Dublin, on Tuesday. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill has called on Emma Little-Pengelly to clarify what she knew about convicted paedophile Jeffrey Donaldson’s behaviour towards women.

O’Neill said she found the silence from the Deputy First Minister “astonishing”, following media reports which claimed that Little-Pengelly had warned a woman that Donaldson was “a danger” to her.

Last month Donaldson (63) was convicted of 18 sexual offences, including one count of rape, against two women when they were children. He was remanded in custody and is to be sentenced in September.

Since his conviction, a number of separate stories about his behaviour have appeared in the media.

Speaking to journalists in Dublin on Tuesday, O’Neill said there had been a “drip feed of story after story of who knew what within the DUP.”

“It’s very clear that Jeffrey Donaldson led a double life. Even more serious than that, it’s very clear that this man was a predator towards young women, and it’s very clear over the course of the last 48 hours that there are more and more stories, more and more people stepping forward to say that they too were a victim of Jeffrey Donaldson,” she said.

DUP Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireand Emma Little-Pengelly in Stormont in June. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

O’Neill said she had “read with interest” a Belfast Telegraph report earlier this week which claimed that Little-Pengelly had known and spoken to a woman who had reportedly received inappropriate messages from Donaldson.

“She needs to answer to that, she needs to be open and transparent about what she knew. And I think that increasingly we have lots of questions for the DUP to answer,” O’Neill said.

The Belfast Telegraph had reported earlier this week that the woman had been warned by Little-Pengelly that Donaldson was a “danger” to her. In a statement, solicitors acting for Little-Pengelly said the politician “categorically denies” she had said that Donaldson was a danger to anyone.

The Belfast Telegraph reported on Tuesday that a different woman has made a complaint to police that Donaldson had sexually assaulted her in the DUP Westminster offices in 2016.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have received a report about an allegation of a non-recent offence and are assessing the information.”

A DUP spokesperson said: “The party never received any report or complaint regarding these allegations.

“We encourage anyone with information or a complaint regarding Jeffrey Donaldson to report it to the police.”

The DUP has commissioned an independent review into issues raised since Donaldson was convicted.

O’Neill confirmed that she has recently spoken to Little-Pengelly about the recent reports.

“But it’s for her to answer for what she knew. It’s for her to stand in front of the media and actually answer it. I find it astonishing, her silence, I find it astonishing that the media aren’t asking her these questions.”

O’Neill was asked about a call from IRA abuse survivor Máiría Cahill for any inquiry into Donaldson to include her case and what Sinn Féin knew about Liam Adams, the convicted paedophile and brother of former party leader Gerry Adams.

“This isn’t about Sinn Féin, this is about Jeffrey Donaldson and his heinous crimes,” O’Neill said.

“This is about the DUP, and what they have done in this case.”

Little-Pengelly’s legal team has been contacted for comment.