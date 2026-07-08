Crime & Law

Man arrested in connection with Dún Laoghaire shooting released without charge

Mark Cullen (39), from Shankill, was fatally wounded at about 8.30am at Patrician Park, Kill Avenue

Mark Cullen died after being shot in the leg in Dún Laoghaire.
Mark Cullen died after being shot in the leg in Dún Laoghaire.
Katie Mellett
Wed Jul 08 2026 - 12:131 MIN READ

A man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in south Dublin on Sunday has been released without charge.

The victim, Mark Cullen (39), from Shankill, was fatally wounded at about 8.30am at Patrician Park, Kill Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, in a suspected intimidation or punishment attack gone wrong.

Investigating gardaí believe he had links to a number of men involved in drug dealing in south Dublin. However, detectives have not established whether the shooting was linked to organised crime or to a personal dispute.

It was the first fatal shooting in Ireland since 2024.

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On Monday, a man in his 30s was arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Garda station in the Dublin metropolitan region.

Following his release on Wednesday, gardaí said they are continuing to investigate the incident and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí suspect fatal Dún Laoghaire shooting was a botched intimidation attack ]

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist