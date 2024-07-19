Major Garda operation as hundreds protest in Coolock over asylum seeker accommodation

Anti-immigration protesters gathered at the Crown Paints site on Malahide road over the proposed housing of international Protection applicants at the former factory. Photograph: Alan Betson

A significant Garda operation is in place in Coolock, north Dublin, on Friday evening as hundreds of people have gathered for a protest outside the former Crown Paints factory site, which has been earmarked to accomodate asylum seekers.

A crowd of about 500 people has assembled and planned to march on Coolock Garda station, which was attacked by a violent mob earlier this week.

Calls for people to gather on Malahide Road have been made via social media for the last two days as protesters, and far right agitators, seek to bring large numbers of people into the area.

Garda sources said significant resources were in place to meet with any eventuality. This included the Public Order Under to quell violence if it emerged at the site, which has been earmarked for about 500 international protection applicants.

READ MORE

Malahide Road Coolock



Several hundred protestors have turned up outside the former Crown Paints factory, the Malahide Road now blocked after protestors occupied a section just after 6pm pic.twitter.com/hI6CBvJkhB — Conor Lally (@conormlally) July 19, 2024

Members of the Garda also carried out searches in the area early in the day in a bid to thwart any efforts to conceal projectiles such as petrol bombs in advance of the protest.

Serious unrest flared at the site on Monday after gardaí moved in just before 4am in a bid to remove a protestors camp in place at the entrance since March. A petrol bomb was thrown and an excavator was destroyed by flames.

[ Coolock unrest: Fire at Crown Paints building earmarked to house asylum seekersOpens in new window ]

There followed serious disturbances through the day, at different times, until most of those present had dispersed by about 9.30pm. The crowds were charged, or chased, by Public Order Unit personnel who used pepper sprays and shields to clear Malahide Road, which was blocked to vehicles for hours.

Though the unrest was much more brief, and less violent, on Tuesday evening, members of Public Order Unit were again deployed, with the smaller crowd gathered dispersing after some minor skirmishes with gardaí.

Arson is being suspected after a fire started inside the former Crown Paints property on Thursday night. The blaze was contained to a lobby area at the former paints factory.

Gardaí are concerned the fire started despite a three-metre high concrete structure being erected at the entrance of the site overnight into Tuesday morning.

[ ‘At the heart of this is poverty’: How Coolock’s pressure-cooker finally explodedOpens in new window ]

The fire has raised serious concerns the site will remain a target for arson attacks n the weeks and months ahead.

Garda sources added the willingness of some of those who gathered in the area to vandalise Garda cars outside Coolock Garda station midweek shows a lack of fear and high degree of motivation to cause trouble.

There are fears that because many of those who ,may seek to take on the gardaí are young children, who appear to have seized on a chance of recreational violence, the Garda operation will remain complex and high risk.