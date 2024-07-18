Coolock unrest: Fire at Crown Paints building earmarked to house asylum seekers

The former Crown Paints factory on Malahide Road in Coolock is now blocked with large concrete barriers. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

A fire has broken out at the former Crown Paints warehouse in Coolock, Dublin which is being prepared to house international protection applicants.

A number of videos on social media have shown flames coming from the building with protestors outside cheering the flames.

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that two fire engines are at a fire in a lobby area of the building. They expect to be finished at the scene soon.

Earlier on Thursday, the High Court granted an injunction to the leaseholder and developer of the building in Coolock, restraining “persons unknown” from attending the site to engage in violent or threatening behaviour.

It has been the scene of violence and considerable unrest over plans to house international protection applicants in the former warehouse.

Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy also made orders forbidding unidentified people from trespassing upon or impeding access to the old Crown Paints warehouse lands in Coolock.

A total of 21 people have been arrested and brought before the courts in relation to the unrest in Coolock earlier this week. More arrests are expected as gardaí identify suspects on CCTV and the newly acquired garda body cameras.

