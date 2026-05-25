Two hospitalised after incidents in Coolock and Finglas, Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a serious incident in Coolock last Wednesday. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being assaulted in separate incidents in Coolock and Finglas in Co Dublin.

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was found unresponsive last Wednesday evening, May 20th, in Belcamp Park in Coolock.

The man, who is in his 50s, was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of “serious injuries”, An Garda Síochána said.

The Garda said they were investigating an “alleged serious assault”, with the incident understood to have occurred in Belcamp Park, near the Clonshaugh Park estate entrance closest to Clonshaugh Lawn.

Gardaí and emergency services went to the scene at about 6pm after receiving a call about a man who was unresponsive at Clonshaugh Park. The scene was preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are following “numerous avenues” of inquiry in relation to the incident, including that of a possible disagreement between two parties.

The Garda issued an appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

People who were exercising in the park or were near the Clonshaugh Park entrance to Belcamp Park, or Clonshaugh Drive, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on the day are of interest to gardaí.

The force also called for anyone with camera or dashcam footage of the area to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Separately, a young man in his late teens was taken to Beaumont Hospital for the treatment of serious injuries after an incident last Sunday.

The teenager was seriously assaulted on the Tolka Valley Road in Finglas at approximately 3.30pm.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to this incident, who may have been in the Tolka Valley Road area between 3pm and 4pm last Sunday to come forward. Those with camera or dashcam footage are asked to make it available to investigators.

Finglas Garda Station can be contacted 01 6667500, or members of the public can come forward via the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.