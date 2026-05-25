Crime & Law

Woman arrested over disappearance of Kyran Durnin (6)

Search is also being carried out at a home in Drogheda, Co Louth

Kyran Durnin: reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth in August 2024. Photograph: An Garda Síochana
Kyran Durnin: reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth in August 2024. Photograph: An Garda Síochana
Mon May 25 2026 - 11:331 MIN READ

Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of missing boy Kyran Durnin have arrested a woman in her 50s

He was reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth, in August 2024.

The last known images of him were taken in June 2022, when he was six years old.

Gardaí believe he was killed in or around June 2022 and that his remains were disposed of to conceal what had happened.

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The arrested woman is being detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A search is also being carried out at a home in Drogheda.

Gardaí said investigations are continuing.

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