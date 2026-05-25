Teenager charged with arson at Goat Bar and Grill in Co Dublin

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with arson at a popular south Co Dublin pub.

The teenager, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court on Monday.

He is accused of causing criminal damage by fire to three air conditioning units, a wooden partition, and the flooring and roofing of a beer garden at the Goat Bar and Grill in Goatstown, on a date in May 2025.

The Director of Public Prosecutions recommended that he face trial at a higher level in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Judge Brendan Toale granted the defence’s application for disclosure of prosecution evidence and set the case down for a preliminary hearing in June to determine the trial.

This procedure is provided for under Section 75 of the Children Act, which states that the Children’s Court may accept jurisdiction for a serious case by considering defence submissions on the accused’s age and level of maturity, as well as other relevant factors.

The boy was remanded on continuing bail.