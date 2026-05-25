Courts

Teenager charged with arson at Goat Bar and Grill in Co Dublin

Boy appeared before Dublin Children’s Court on Monday

The Goat Bar and Grill in Goatstown, south Dublin. File photograph: Laura Hutton
The Goat Bar and Grill in Goatstown, south Dublin. File photograph: Laura Hutton
Tom Tuite
Mon May 25 2026 - 14:561 MIN READ

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with arson at a popular south Co Dublin pub.

The teenager, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court on Monday.

He is accused of causing criminal damage by fire to three air conditioning units, a wooden partition, and the flooring and roofing of a beer garden at the Goat Bar and Grill in Goatstown, on a date in May 2025.

The Director of Public Prosecutions recommended that he face trial at a higher level in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

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Judge Brendan Toale granted the defence’s application for disclosure of prosecution evidence and set the case down for a preliminary hearing in June to determine the trial.

This procedure is provided for under Section 75 of the Children Act, which states that the Children’s Court may accept jurisdiction for a serious case by considering defence submissions on the accused’s age and level of maturity, as well as other relevant factors.

The boy was remanded on continuing bail.

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