Pandemonium and despair at Dalymount as Rovers score last-minute winner over Bohs

Shamrock Rovers’s Enda Stevens celebrates scoring his side’s second goal late in the game against Bohemians in Dalmyount Park on Monday night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

League of Ireland: Bohemians 1 (Tierney 21) Shamrock Rovers 2 (McGovern 72, Stevens 95)

Pandemonium and despair go hand in hand at Dalymount Park. The Dublin derby ended in a scuffle on the pitch between players and coaches as Bohemians fans among the 4,422 crowd ran for cover following Enda Stevens 95th minute winner.

The League of Ireland in 2026 is supposed to be about the Brexit-induced rise of teenage talent like Victor Ozhianvuna.

On this night, a 35-year-old former international left-back snatched all three points at the death to put Shamrock Rovers five points clear of St Patrick’s Athletic and six ahead of Bohs.

It all started as an indirect duel between the uncapped Dawson Devoy and Ed McGinty. It ended with Stevens heading Dylan Watts late cross into the Bohs net.

Both McGinty and Devoy were called up to the Republic of Ireland squad this week. Devoy controlled the game for long periods but it was McGinty’s shot stopping that should earn him a cap against Qatar on Thursday or against Canada in Montreal on June 6th.

For a split second, the sight of Troy Parrott in the Jodi Stand had tongues wagging about how many Oasis shirts Bohemians sold last year. Turns out, Parrott, Jayson Molumby and Jake O’Brien appeared in the sunshine to support their new international team-mates.

Rare times at Dalymount.

Tempers flared between both sides after the final whistle. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

“He just showed up and we said we’d play him,” smiled Stephen Bradley when queried about McGinty’s surprise inclusion in the Shamrock Rovers goal in advance of Thursday’s friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland coaches, Heimir Hallgrímsson and John O’Shea, were also present as McGinty twice denied Devoy from distance in the first-half. The pair won’t train together in Abbotstown this week as the Bohs skipper is not joining the national camp until after Friday’s game in Sligo.

Hallgrímsson also wanted another look at Ozhianvuna, having rerouted the Arsenal-bound midfielder to the Ireland under-21s for summer games in Croatia instead of fast-tracking him into the senior team.

With good reason. The three teenagers selected by Ireland – Rovers winger Adam Brennan, Mason Melia and Jaden Umeh – are a year older than Ozhianvuna.

Clearly, the 17-year-old has the technique to cope when he arrives at the Premier League champions training ground in January. But the swarming Bohemians midfield never let him settle as Bradley made a rare decision to put Jack Byrne and Graham Burke in the same attack behind veteran striker Aaron Greene.

Talent-wise, there are few players who can live with Burke and Byrne. But it prompted Bohs manager Alan Reynolds to flood the middle third. Ozhianvuna was replaced early in the second-half by Watts.

By then, Bohs led 1-0 thanks to a Ross Tierney finish that McGinty almost denied with a miracle save.

Ross Tierney of Bohemians is challenged by Matthew Healy of Shamrock Rovers in Dalymount Park on Monday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The best statistic to emphasise Bohs dominance in the first-half was a return of 12 shots to just one from the champions. Devoy hit three of them. McGinty parried two while the third cleared the crossbar.

Bohs refused to let Rovers pass through them with Dayle Rooney and Connor Parsons hungry for work while Patrick Hickey’s arrival from Galway United has proved to be an inspirational signing. The big American is unflappable on the ground and unbeatable in the air.

When Burke did manage to turn and let fly in the 57th minute, Kacper Chorążka made a brilliant save, diving low to his right.

Bohs never let up. Seconds after Burke’s chance, Devoy popped a ball over the Rovers defence for Tierney to rattle the side netting.

Rooney should have guaranteed all three points when an error by Danny Grant invited him to beat McGinty with an angled shot. He curled it wide just as Douglas James-Taylor arrived at the back post.

What looked like a coaching masterclass from Reynolds could be explained away as the Hoops will always struggle without Pico Lopes, who has linked up with Cape Verde for the World Cup.

But Bradley was far from done. Seconds after John McGovern’s introduction, the former Down footballer buried a header from Tunmise Sobowale’s whipped cross.

Tierney had a glorious chance before the end to give Bohs a return on all their chances. He tried to place the ball beyond McGinty but Bohs 23rd shot of the night was no chance at all.

Cue the last gasp delivery by Watts for Stevens.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Power, Byrne, Hickey, Flores (Todd 62); Rooney, Devoy, Diallo (McDonnell 80), Parsons (Vaughan 71); Tierney; Whelan (James-Taylor 62)

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Sobowale, Grace, Stevens; Mulraney, Healy, Ozhianvuna (Watts 47), Grant; Byrne (O’Sullivan 81), Burke; Greene (McGovern 72)

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan