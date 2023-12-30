Irish tourist (35) stabbed in Brazil during attempted street robbery

CCTV footage of the attempted mugging of an Irish citizen who was stabbed in the incident. Photograph: A Gazeta

An Irish tourist has reportedly been stabbed four times in the head and back in an attempted street robbery in Brazil. The 35-year-old was rushed to hospital after being attacked by two men who mugged him in the early hours of Friday morning as he headed to a holiday home he was renting with relatives.

Brazilian media published grainy CCTV footage overnight showing the victim apparently being stabbed as he lay on the ground.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance”.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the detail of individual cases,” he added.

The man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to locals cited by Brazilian media.

The mugging occurred about 1am on Friday in an upmarket neighbourhood of Vila Velha, a coastal resort in the state of Espirito Santo just over 300 miles north of Rio de Janeiro. The area where the man was assaulted is called Jockey de Itaparica and lies just south of Itaparica Beach, which is popular with kite surfers and body boarders.

Local reports said the victim had travelled to Brazil from Ireland to meet up with family in a neighbouring state before travelling to Vila Velha to spend new year with his relatives at a rented holiday property.

A spokesman for Espirito Santo’s Civil Police force said in a statement: “No details are being disclosed at the moment to protect the ongoing investigation.” The unnamed tourist was taken to hospital in Vitoria, Santo Espirito’s capital city.