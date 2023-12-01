New Garda protection operation after wrong man identified as Parnell Square stabbing suspect

The security operations were put in place around the innocent man and the business after risk assessments by gardaí. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí have begun a second security operation arising from the wrong man being identified as the suspect for the Parnell Square school stabbing attack in central Dublin last week that left a 5-year-old girl and a school worker fighting for their lives.

While the innocent man wrongly identified by news media website Gript has been at the centre of a Garda operation to protect him, The Irish Times has learned a business premises identified in social media posts is now being protected by gardaí. The security operations were put in place around the innocent man and the business after risk assessments by gardaí.

Those assessments followed the Gript story, since removed from the website, and subsequent social media posts by others. In those posts, by members of the public, the innocent man was named, his photograph was shared and a business where it was claimed he worked was also named.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, has confirmed the second security operation was now in place, saying it aimed to ensure the safety of the business.

“Following highly inaccurate social media posts over the last 24 hours resulting from a highly inaccurate article on an online news site, a commercial premises in the east of the country was mentioned by name in some of these posts as employing an individual,” the Garda reply said.

“As stated by the Garda Press Office yesterday, the individual referenced in the article is not a person of interest in the investigation into the knife attack of last Thursday. As such, the commercial premises has nothing whatsoever to do with the incident last Thursday.

“As a result of the naming in public of the commercial premises and the nature of some of the social media posts, An Garda Síochána has had to deploy resources to provide security measures to this premises.”

The Gript news site on Wednesday claimed it knew the name of the man who stabbed the children and a school worker at Parnell Square East. Using that name, it gathered other facts for a story, without realising it was researching the wrong man.

The article, which was published on Wednesday, referred to court records and purported to outline the detailed history of the unnamed suspect’s dealing with the State in relation to asylum, but did not name him. After the article was published, a number of people on social media went on to publish what they said was the man’s name and place of work.

Gript has since issued a statement confirming it was contacted on Thursday morning by the Garda and told its story was about the wrong man. Gript then removed the story from its website and also removed related social media posts promoting the story.

The man Gript wrote about is originally from Algeria but has been living legally in the Republic for many years. The suspect for the stabbing is also a long-term resident in Ireland originally from Algeria. However, all of the other details published in the Gript story relate to the innocent man, who has no connection whatever to the events of last week on Parnell Square.

Gript said it checked details with an anonymous Garda source and another unnamed “senior Justice official”. However, it did not put an official query to Garda Headquarters about the man it mistakenly believed was the Parnell Square stabbing attack suspect. Gript added it was now “investigating” its own error, saying it had not ruled out the possibility it had been deliberately misled, in which case “our obligation to protect the anonymity of those sources will be considered forfeit”.

However, Gript’s editor, John McGuirk, also said the reporting was “sourced from trusted individuals who have never provided Gript Media with false or misleading information before – indeed they have an excellent track record”. Neither Gript nor Mr McGuirk have furnished any evidence the sources deliberately misled them.