Family of young girl seriously injured in Parnell Square attack hope she will be home by Christmas

Flowers and balloons close to the scene on Parnell Square where the young girl was stabbed last November. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The family of a young girl who was seriously injured in a stabbing attack on Parnell Square in Dublin’s city centre last November hope she will be back home “full time” by Christmas.

The girl, who was 5 years old at the time, was one of three children who were injured in the attack outside Coláiste Mhuire on November 23rd. A care worker who attempted to protect the children from the assailant was also injured in the attack.

The girl was released from Temple Street Children’s Hospital earlier in September, having spent some 281 days in the hospital’s care. She moved to a rehabilitation facility following her discharge.

In an update posted to their fundraising page on Thursday, the girl’s family said that, after four weeks of rehabilitation, they were seeing “changes in our little angel on a daily basis”.

“We are hoping to be home full time before Christmas,” they said.

The family thanked the public for their generosity in donating to their GoFundMe page. At the time of writing, the appeal for medical costs had raised over €106,000.

“Over the last months we have had to move to a bigger place with a wheelchair accessible layout, furnish the house thinking about space and functionality, get an adapted car which has enabled us to take our darling home at the weekends, plus daily costs. Not having a kitchen to cook meals in does add up,” the family said.

Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, was charged last December over the incident at Parnell Square. He faces various charges, including three counts of attempted murder, causing serious harm to the care worker, the assault of a man at the scene and assault causing harm to three children.

He was also charged with the possession and production of a weapon, a 36cm kitchen knife.

He remains in custody awaiting trial.

The incident last November sparked a far-right gathering in the city in the hours after the attack, followed by riots, arson attacks, clashes with gardaí and looting of shops.