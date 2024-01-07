Girl (5) stabbed in Parnell Square attack ‘must relearn everything’, says mother

The girl was one of three children injured outside Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square East. Photograph: Tom Honan / The Irish Times

The young girl who was most seriously injured in the Parnell Square school stabbing attack in Dublin has moved on to the next stage of her recovery and medical staff are pleased with her progress to date, her family has said.

The five-year-old was in a critical condition for weeks in Temple St Hospital after the attack on November 23rd, with concerns for her survival. However, her mother offered an update on her condition over the weekend, saying she was progressing but still faced a significant journey of recovery.

“Our darling girl has now entered the third phase of her recovery. This will be the longest as she will relearn everything as a result of her injury,” her mother said.

“She has done really well thus far and the medical team is very happy with her improvement. Once again, she is so strong and we are proud to be by her side supporting her, guiding her, and, above all, loving her every step of the way.”

The brief update about the child’s condition was published on a GoFundMe page that has to date raised €60,000 for the girl and her family. The girl was in intensive care for about three weeks after the attack, with her family offering updates about her condition on the GoFundMe page.

The girl was one of three children injured outside Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square East, on the afternoon of November 23rd. The two other children, aged five and six, were discharged from hospital in the days after the attack.

A woman in her 30s who was caring for the children at the time also sustained multiple stab wounds after using her body as a shield in a bid to protect the children. While she was in a critical condition in hospital for weeks, she is now recovering.

The incident sparked a far right gathering in central Dublin in the hours after the attack, followed by riots in the city centre, which led to clashes with gardaí and the looting of several shops.

Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, has been charged with the attempted murder of three children and with causing serious harm to a care worker on Parnell Square.

At a court hearing last month, Det Sgt Padraig Cleary said he had arrested Mr Bouchaker at Mountjoy Garda station at 12.51pm on December 21st for the purpose of charging him in relation to the attempted murder of a female child. He said the accused made “no reply”.

In response to a second charge of attempted murder of a second female child, Mr Bouchaker replied: “I am a sick person.” The accused was further charged with the attempted murder of a male child and made no response after caution, Det Sgt Cleary said.

He was further charged with causing serious harm to a care worker, with the assault of a French man at the scene and with assault causing harm to three children, the court heard.