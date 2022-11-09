Woman questioned over Ballyfermot killing released without charge

Gardaí at the scene at Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot, where a man was fatally stabbed in an apartment in the complex. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A woman in her late 40s arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Ballyfermot on Tuesday has been released without charge.

Gardaí say a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and their investigations remain ongoing.

The man was killed in a Dublin City Council apartment that was subject to “cuckooing”, where a vulnerable person’s home is taken over by drug users to take and sell drugs, according to neighbours.

Housing complex

In his 30s, the man was found with stab wounds at the apartment at Claddagh Court, an older-people housing complex in Ballyfermot. The deceased man was named locally as David Ennis.

READ MORE

The woman in her 40s was arrested on Tuesday and was held at Clondalkin Garda station overnight before being released on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the home of a man in his late 80s who is regarded as vulnerable. Neighbours have said they reported anti-social behaviour around the man’s apartment for more than two years, and in the complex for several years, to Dublin City Council and the Garda.

The council has declined to comment on these claims.