Your business week: all the results, indicators and meetings

MONDAY

Results: Trinity Biotech, Xerox.

Indicators: German PPI (Sep).

Meetings: CPL Resources agm (William Fry, 2 Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2); Startup Week Dublin (various venues).

There was a time, in the aftermath of the crash and rising unemployment, when start-ups became the great new hope of the working world, and entrepreneurship the buzz word encapsulating them.

This was particularly the case for young college graduates considering a future set against both the rise in successful ecommerce ventures and a more traditional employment environment which had shown its vulnerabilities.

If this period was fashionable, it was no fad. From Monday, the Techstars Startup Week Dublin, in association with Dublin City Council, begins its second outing and the scale of its offerings – 54 events, 2,500 attendees, 115 speakers, all massing into 32 venues – underscores the scale of its appeal.

“There are events for entrepreneurs at all stages; those with an idea researching resources to get started, start-ups seeking advice on how to scale, and seasoned players who want to give back to the community and meet disruptors,” said Gene Murphy, one of its organisers.

“Those looking to join a startup or different industry are also in luck with plenty of networking opportunities and tech job fair, UpStarter, taking place during the week.”

Start-ups in need of advice and resources can seek one-to-one mentor sessions provided by the Local Enterprise Office at the Base Camp on Wood Quay on Friday.

Other events include an Enterprise Ireland Innovation Day; Upstarter preparations for Ireland’s largest technology recruitment event, and the Dublin BIC funding and scaling session.

TUESDAY

Results: Whitbread, JetBlue Airways, McDonalds, Procter & Gamble, Whirlpool, Harley Davidson.

Indicators: Irish wholesale price index (Sep); UK public sector net borrowing (Sep), business optimism index (Q4), industrial trends orders (Oct).

Meetings: Leading Business Innovation 2019 conference (Lyrath Hotel, Paulstown Road, Kilkenny).

WEDNESDAY

Results: Alexion Pharma, BioMarin Pharma, eBay, Boeing, Boston Scientific, Ford, Caterpillar, Microsoft, Expedia, PayPal, Hilton Worldwide, Nielson Holdings, Tesla.

Indicators: Euro-zone consumer confidence flash (Oct); US house price index (Aug).

Meetings: 3XE Search conference for digital marketing (Croke Park, Dublin 3); Isme annual conference (Citywest Hotel and Conference Centre, Saggart, Co Dublin).

In an era of near “zero unemployment”, quickly changing business models and competitive talent chasing, how do small and medium firms compete with big tech and the public service, both of whom pay an average of 35 per cent more?

It is something that bears thought, if one is not too busy trying to manage a small or medium sized business short on staff. Never mind, it is one of several themes to be chewed over at this year’s Isme (Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association) annual conference on Wednesday.

“Sometimes it’s just little things,” says Isme chief executive Neil McDonnell ahead of the event. “Letting people report directly to the boss; allowing people to work on projects way above their apparent grade, or CV.”

The conference will hear from Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin; Christopher Paye, general manager at Jobs.ie; Conall Mac Coille, chief economist at Davy; and possibly have some feathers ruffled by People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett, addressing an audience for whom profit is key.

On top of all that, the Russians are coming – a delegation of SME owners will be at the Citywest, keen to do business with their Irish comrades.

THURSDAY

Results: C&C, Allegion, Intel, Norwegian Air, RB, Saint Gobain Group, Amazon, American Airlines, Visa, Twitter.

Indicators: Irish overseas travel (Sep); Euro zone manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Oct), marginal lending rate and deposit facility rate; UK mortgage approvals (Sep); German manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Oct); US manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Oct), durable goods orders (Sep), new home sales (Sep).

Meetings: ECB interest rate decision; Women in Project Management Summit (Convention Centre Dublin); Ibec HR Leadership Summit (Croke Park, Dublin 3); Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) conference (Dublin Castle, Dublin 2).

FRIDAY

Results: LafargeHolcim, Aon.

Indicators: German consumer confidence (Nov); business climate, expectations and current conditions (Oct).

Meetings: Institute of International and European Affairs’ Ireland and the Nordic Baltic Eight Conference on Digital Europe (Department of Foreign Affairs, Iveagh House, Dublin).