Workplace deaths at a record low, HSA report shows

The reduction in workplace deaths was attributed to significant improvements in workplace safety in the agriculture and construction sectors, according to the HSA's annual report
Tim O'Brien
Fri Jul 18 2025 - 00:01

Work-related fatalities dropped to 34 in 2024, according to the annual report of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), published on Friday.

The number of reported workplace deaths was down to 34, a drop of nine since 2023 and the lowest number of fatalities in a single year since the HSA was set up in 1989.

The reduction in workplace deaths was attributed to significant improvements in workplace safety in the agriculture and construction sectors, according to the annual report.

In 2024, the HSA conducted more than 11,600 workplace inspections and investigations across all economic sectors, with a particular focus on high-risk areas including construction, agriculture, manufacturing and healthcare.

The rate of fatalities per 100,000 workers decreased from 2.7 in 2015 to 1.2 in 2024.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing accounted for 12 fatalities in 2024, all of which were farming incidents, representing more than a third of all fatalities from a sector employing just 4 per cent of the workforce.

Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities accounted for five deaths, as did construction activity.

Wholesale and retail trade, and the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles accounted for a further five deaths.

There were two deaths in transportation and storage; two deaths in accommodation and food service activities; and two deaths in administrative and support service activities.

The mining and quarrying sector accounted for one death.

A total of 31 deaths were of men, with three women.

The HSA said vehicle-related incidents (10 fatalities), incidents involving heavy/falling objects (six fatalities) and falling from heights (five fatalities) were the leading causes of work-related fatalities in 2024, accounting for 64 per cent of all fatalities.

