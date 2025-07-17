More than 270 NTMA staff given performance-related bonuses last year

Frank O’Connor is chief executive of the National Treasury Management Agency. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

The State’s debt management agency, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), is generally considered as one of the best remunerated in the public sector.

The agency’s annual report for last year, which was launched by the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on Monday, shows that there were 214 staff earning €100,000 or more, in what are described as short -term benefits.

The report says the agency’s remuneration model is based on “confidential, individually negotiated employment contracts, with competitive, market-aligned remuneration”.

“The typical remuneration package comprises a fixed base salary, pension entitlement and provision for discretionary performance-related pay. In a limited number of cases, other allowances or benefits are paid.”

The report reveals that more than 270 personnel received bonuses under the agency’s performance-related pay scheme.

“The NTMA made performance-related payments to 271 employees in 2025 in respect of 2024. These payments, in aggregate, totalled €2,584,729.

“The highest individual payment was €30,000; the lowest individual payment was €1,000.”

The report reveals details on the planned wind down of the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) which operates under the protection of the NTMA.

It reveals that as part of this process, some 75 staff will be placed on ‘garden leave’ of up to six months.

Nama commenced its final voluntary redundancy scheme (VRS) in 2024 and this will cover about these 75 employees assigned to the agency.