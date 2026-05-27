Derelict Lombard Street site to be transformed by development of tourist accommodation

After lying derelict for a number of years, a high-profile brownfield site at the approach to Dublin’s south docklands is poised for redevelopment as a tourist hostel.

Having secured planning permission from Dublin City Council in February, developers Charles and Max O’Reilly Hyland are to proceed with the construction of a 97-bedroom hostel on the site at 19-20 Lombard Street and 112-114 Townsend Street. The Hylands’ acquisition of the site, which was subject to their receipt of planning permission, is understood to have been completed last week. The property was first offered to the market by agent JLL at a guide price of €5.5 million in September 2023.

The approved 97-bedroom hostel will comprise a part five-, six- and seven-storey, over basement-level building, with the guest rooms distributed over the first to sixth floors. The accommodation will be complemented by a reception area, cafe/bar and resident amenity space at ground-floor level along with bin and bike stores, a luggage store, kitchen, back-of-house area and staff facilities.

A computer-generated image of the tourist hostel approved for 19-20 Lombard Street and 112-114 Townsend Street

The development of the tourist hostel is consistent with the site’s Z5 zoning under the Dublin City Development Plan 2022–2028. The objective of this zoning is “to consolidate and facilitate the development of the central area, and to identify, reinforce, strengthen and protect its civic design character and dignity” under the Dublin City Development Plan 2022–2028. A broad range of uses are permissible under this designation including hotel, residential and purpose-built student accommodation.

An aerial view of the site

The property is near Trinity College Dublin and the offices of a broad range of large international and domestic employers including Google, Dillon Eustace, Informatica, HubSpot, William Fry and Grant Thornton, as well as a wide range of retail outlets, cafes and restaurants. The site is well connected by public transport and is near the Dart at Pearse Street station, numerous Dublin Bus routes, the Luas green line stop at Trinity College, and the red line stop at George’s Dock in the IFSC.