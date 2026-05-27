Daniela Klette: Germany’s former most-wanted woman jailed for 13 years for armed robberies

Daniela Klette, former member of German far-left militant group the Red Army Faction, waves in the courtroom of the Verden Regional Court during her trial on Wednesday in Verden, northern Germany. Photograph: Sina Schuldt POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Germany’s former most-wanted woman has been jailed for 13 years for eight armed robberies she used to fund three decades hiding in plain view of Berlin police.

On Wednesday a court in Lower Saxony found 67-year-old Daniela Klette guilty of grand theft of €2.7 million from cash transporters and supermarkets in three western German states between 1999 and 2016.

The verdict comes two years after Klette’s arrest in a Berlin apartment in February 2024 where she lived for 34 years under an assumed name.

After the verdict was announced in the Lower Saxon city of Verden, supporters in the public gallery chanted: “Freedom for Daniela.”

In 2024, after a tip-off, a German journalist identified Klette using AI face recognition software to scan photographs on the Facebook profile of a dance studio she frequented.

She is believed to have been a member of the third generation of the far-left Red Army Faction (RAF), also known as the Baader-Meinhof gang. It rose to notoriety in the 1970s through a series of bomb attacks, kidnappings and killings.

At a later, separate trial, Klette will face charges of membership of a terrorist organisation and 20 cases of attempted murder related to early 1990s RAF attacks on Deutsche Bank, a prison and the US embassy in Bonn.

The RAF disbanded in 1998 and, according to prosecutors, Klette used the cash from the robberies to fund her post-terrorism retirement.

During her arrest in 2024, Klette reportedly tipped off two other alleged ex-RAF members and cash theft accomplices, Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg. They were also living in the underground, subsequently fled and remain on the run.

An undated composite image showing former Red Army Faction terrorists Burkhard Garweg, Ernst-Volker Wilhelm Staub and Daniela Klette. Photograph: EPA/BKA

Though Klette was one of Germany’s most sought-after fugitives, she lived in plain sight in Berlin’s western Kreuzberg neighbourhood under the assumed name Claudia.

A police search of her small apartment uncovered weapons, ammunition, a replica rocket-propelled grenade, wigs, fake IDs, a kilogram of gold and €240,000 in cash.

In a lengthy statement to the court earlier this month, Klette denounced her trial as a politically motivated attempt to “delegitimise the history of left-wing resistance”.

The 67-year-old said the RAF had “played an important role” in her life, without offering any further detail on what role – if any – she played in the group.

Klette said she was “very sorry” that the driver of one of the cash transport vans attacked remained in therapy, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Cash register staff and money couriers are the proletariat, not enemies,” she said.

Her final line in her 30-page handwritten manifesto was: “No one is free until all are free.”

Her defence team are likely to appeal the verdict, insisting Klette was not present at any of the attacks.