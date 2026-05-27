Soccer

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall dismisses rumours of switching allegiance from England to Ireland

Everton midfielder says ‘England is always the dream’

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall said rumours he plans to declare for the Republic of Ireland are "just not true". Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images
Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall said rumours he plans to declare for the Republic of Ireland are "just not true". Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images
Muireann Duffy
Wed May 27 2026 - 15:252 MIN READ

Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has dismissed rumours of a potential change in international allegiance from England to the Republic of Ireland, stating “England is always the dream”.

A post shared on X on Saturday claimed the midfielder “has informed [Republic of Ireland] manager Heimir Hallgrímsson of his desire to pledge his allegiance to Ireland after missing out on England’s World Cup squad”.

The post added: “(He) expects to be in squad for September’s Nations League games once passport issues are sorted.”

However, Dewsbury-Hall replied to the post on Wednesday, rubbishing the claims. “Just not true. Massive respect to [Ireland] as I’ve previously stated, but I’m English & England is always the dream.”

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The 27-year-old was not included in the 26-man England squad Thomas Tuchel named last week for the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Dewsbury-Hall qualifies for Ireland through family links but has previously made his international commitments clear, and discussed the matter with former Everton team-mate and Republic of Ireland international, Séamus Coleman.

Speaking to Everton TV last October, Dewsbury-Hall said: “I have spoken about it with Séamus. I told him where my head is at, and that is that I see myself as English, and the biggest dream of mine would be to play for England.

“It would be unfair of me to keep saying ‘I want to play for the Republic of Ireland’ when that’s probably not what I want to do. As much as I respect Irish people, their fans, and the way they are, it just wouldn’t feel right for me.”

Dewsbury-Hall joined the Toffees last August after a one-year stint at Chelsea having come up through the academy system at Leicester, where he made his senior debut in 2020 and helped return to club to the Premier League with their Championship-winning 2023/24 season.

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Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy is a sports journalist with The Irish Times