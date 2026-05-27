SMBC profits rise 20% to $707m

Irish aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital grew profits 20 per cent in its last financial year. Photograph: iStock

Profits at aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital rose 20 per cent to $707 million (€607 million) in the 12 months ended March 31st, new figures show.

The Dublin-based group, which buys aircraft from manufacturers and leases them to commercial airlines, said that revenues rose $38 million in 2025 to $1.97 billion.

Pretax profits climbed 20 per cent to $707 million over the 12-month period, the group’s financial year, SMBC confirmed.

Chief executive, Peter Barrett, hailed last year as “one of the most significant” in the company’s history.

The firm had strong profit growth, cash in on strong demand and continued to build one of its industry’ strongest fleets, he said.

SMBC, one of its shareholders and investors Apollo and Brookfield completed a €6.3 billion take over of Sumisho Air Lease Corporation – formerly Air Lease – last month.

Bareett said the deal had transformed SMBC’s business along with the wider industry.

He predicted that it would place the Irish company “at the centre of the world’s leading aviation financing platform”.

Chief financial officer, Aisling Kenny, said the company’s performance over last year remained strong.

SMBC continues to access diverse sources of cash, she noted.

“We enter the new financial year with deep liquidity and one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector, reflecting the continued confidence of our funding partners and shareholders,” added Kenny.

Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corporation own SMBC Aviation Capital.

The Irish lessor owns or services a total of 1,700 commercial aircraft leased to 170 airlines around the world.

SMBC is one of the biggest players in its industry globally. The Republic is a centre for aircraft leasing.