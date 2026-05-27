Dublin 8 office investment fully let to Office of Public Works seeking €14m

Investors looking for a combination of secure income and an attractive initial yield will be interested in the sale of the Guild Building on Cork Street in Dublin 8.

The property, a fully let Government-tenanted office block, is being offered to the market on behalf of its owners, a consortium of private investors, by agent CBRE at a guide price of €14 million. The guide price reflects a net initial yield of 8.3 per cent.

The subject property comprises a grade A office building with 3,600sq m (38,746sq ft) of office accommodation and ancillary space across ground to sixth-floor level, with 45 secure car-parking spaces at basement level. The building is fully let to the Office of Public Works (OPW) on a 10-year lease commencing October 2024, at a passing rent of approximately €1,278,462 a year (€30 per sq ft), with an open-market rent review due in October 2029.

As one of Ireland’s oldest State bodies, the OPW represents one of the most secure and creditworthy tenants available in the Irish property market, offering investors sovereign-backed covenant strength. The lease provides approximately 8.4 years to expiry and 5.4 years to the tenant break option in October 2031.

The building is arranged over seven floors over basement, with the largest floor plates on the second and third floors at 686sq m (7,387sq ft) each. The fourth, fifth and penthouse sixth floors all have private terraces, providing breakout space and views across Dublin city centre. There is a reception area at ground-floor level and two passenger lifts serve the building.

The Guild Building is located in the heart of Dublin 8, approximately 1.5km (0.9 miles) west of St Stephen’s Green. The property is well served by public transport, with Dublin Bus stops on Cork Street just one minute’s walk away, while Heuston Station, which provides access to both the Luas Red Line and the national rail network, is approximately 15 minutes’ walk away. The Luas Green Line stop at St Stephen’s Green is also located within a 15-minute walk of the property.

Zach Collis-Lee of CBRE said: “This is an opportunity to acquire a secure, fully income-producing government office investment at an attractive initial yield. We expect significant interest from both institutional and private investors.”

Viewings and data-room access are available strictly through CBRE.