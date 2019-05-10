Uber executives open NYSE trading after raising $8.1bn in IPO

Uber executives rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, kicking off the stock’s first day of public trading following the biggest US technology initial public offering since Facebook.

The ride-hailing company sold 180 million shares at $45 (€40) a piece on Thursday, raising $8.1 billion (€7.2 billion) in fresh capital and valuing the company at $82.2 billion (€73.1 billion) on a fully diluted basis.

The pricing came in at the low end of its indicated range of $44 (€39) to $50 (€44.50), and fell below the $48.77 (€43.40) price at which it sold stock to private investors three years ago.

Conservative approach

Executives and bankers took a conservative approach to the highly anticipated IPO against the backdrop of a US markets slowdown this week. Their aim was to avoid the pitfalls of rival Lyft, whose shares are trading more than 20 per cent below their March issue price.

They will be hoping that strategy pays off with a strong debut when the shares begin trading later on Friday under the ticker UBER.

