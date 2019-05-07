Norwegian Air's April passenger income beats expectations

Norwegian Air’s income per passenger grew more than expected in April and its aircraft filled up at a faster pace than analysts had expected, the carrier’s monthly traffic report showed on Tuesday.

While analysts had anticipated an income boost, their forecasts were subject to uncertainty due to a strike among pilots at rival SAS and the grounding since March of Norwegian’s Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Norwegian’s April yield, a measure of revenue per passenger carried and kilometres flown, rose to 0.41 Norwegian crown (€0.042) from 0.33 crown in March, while analysts in a Reuters poll expected an increase to 0.38 crown.

The airline’s load factor, showing how many seats are sold on each flight, stood at 86.1 per cent for the month, beating a forecast of 85.9 per cent and up from 83.0 per cent a year earlier. – Reuters