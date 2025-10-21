Fine Gael’s ‘desperate’ and ‘nasty’ campaigning is turning off its own voters, say Opposition leaders

<b>Main Points </b> The final RTÉ Prime Time <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/presidential-election/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/presidential-election/">presidential election</a> debate takes place at 9.35pm. <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/heather-humphreys/" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/heather-humphreys/">Heather Humphreys</a> has committed to engaging with Lucia O’Farrell. Fine Gael has continued to accuse Catherine Connolly of “hypocrisy” for appearing for banks in home repossession cases while working as a barrister, while being critical of the banks. Ms Connolly claimed Fine Gael was deploying these tactics because it was “absolutely terrified” of her campaign. Heather Humphreys has said her former Credit Union did pursue people through the courts for debt when she was manager, but she was never involved in repossession cases. <b>Best Reads </b> <b>Opinion:</b> Fintan O’Toole: Connolly is going to win. <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/21/fintan-otoole-catherine-connolly-is-going-to-win-heather-humphreys-needs-to-be-a-better-loser/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/21/fintan-otoole-catherine-connolly-is-going-to-win-heather-humphreys-needs-to-be-a-better-loser/">Humphreys needs to be a better loser</a> <b>Explainer:</b> Could Catherine Connolly <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/crime-law/courts/2025/10/20/qa-could-catherine-connolly-have-refused-to-act-for-banks-in-repossession-cases/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/crime-law/courts/2025/10/20/qa-could-catherine-connolly-have-refused-to-act-for-banks-in-repossession-cases/">have refused to act for banks</a> in repossession cases? <b>Q&A:</b> <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/15/qa-how-do-i-vote-tactically-in-a-presidential-election-with-three-candidates-one-of-whom-has-quit/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/15/qa-how-do-i-vote-tactically-in-a-presidential-election-with-three-candidates-one-of-whom-has-quit/">How do I vote tactically in the presidential election?</a> <b>Watch</b> - the <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/education/2025/10/16/a-simple-explainer-to-the-presidential-election/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/education/2025/10/16/a-simple-explainer-to-the-presidential-election/">Presidential election explained</a>: The candidates, how to vote, the powers of the president, and when will we know the result? <b>Voter tool:</b> Who should you vote for as president? <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/16/who-should-you-vote-for-as-president-use-this-tool-to-see-which-candidate-matches-your-views/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/16/who-should-you-vote-for-as-president-use-this-tool-to-see-which-candidate-matches-your-views/">Use this tool to see which candidate matches your views</a> <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/20/what-is-your-view-of-the-presidential-election-campaign/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/20/what-is-your-view-of-the-presidential-election-campaign/"><b>Have your say</b></a><b>:</b> What is your view on the presidential election campaign?