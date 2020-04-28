SAS’s Irish airline subsidiary to lay off 80 crew

Airline SAS Ireland is letting around 80 crew at a Spanish base go, the Scandinavian-owned carrier has confirmed.

SAS Ireland is a subsidiary of the Nordic state airline that is registered in the Republic but which flies between different destinations in Europe.

The company confirmed that CAE Crewing Services, the Dublin-based agency through which it employs pilots and cabin crew, told 80 workers employed at its base in Malaga, Spain, that it was beginning the “process of collective redundancy”.

Spanish law demands that companies letting workers go must enter talks with employee representatives on the plans.

“We can confirm that our crew are permanent employees, employed in full compliance with Spanish employment law and have full employment protection status that all other employees have,” SAS Ireland said.

The European Cockpit Association, which represents pilots’ unions around the continent, highlighted SAS Ireland’s move to lay off workers in a statement.

The association warned that thousands pilots and crew working for agencies or treated as self-employed had lost their jobs in recent weeks as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

SAS Ireland began flying between Britain, Spain and the group’s Scandinavian home markets in 2017.